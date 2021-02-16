Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. 1,567,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,107,666. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

