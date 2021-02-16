Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $338,001.41

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $338,001.41 and traded as high as $365,724.99. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $365,000.00, with a volume of 448 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351,464.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $338,001.41.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

