Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $247.26

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $247.26 and last traded at $245.28, with a volume of 4687648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $575.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.16.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

