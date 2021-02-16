Berry Data 1-Day Volume Reaches $84.49 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded flat against the dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $35.52 million and $84.49 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.76 or 0.00035977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00060907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00263010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00083032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00073521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00085383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.98 or 0.00423304 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00185007 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Buying and Selling Berry Data

Berry Data can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

