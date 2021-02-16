Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of BERY opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,163,045. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

