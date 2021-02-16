Berry Petroleum (BRY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Berry Petroleum to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $366.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.