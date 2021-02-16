Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) were up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 342,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 287,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $390.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
