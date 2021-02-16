Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 468,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

