bet-at-home.com AG (ACX.F) (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

bet-at-home.com AG (ACX.F) (ETR:ACX) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €41.45 ($48.76) and last traded at €41.85 ($49.24). Approximately 5,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.20 ($49.65).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ACX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $293.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.49 and its 200-day moving average is €35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers casino sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

