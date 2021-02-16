Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $6.72. 945,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 393,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $137.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Bentsur sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,573.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Beyond Air by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

