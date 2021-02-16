Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) (LON:BZT) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) (LON:BZT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,620,501 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

About Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Mankayan project located in the Luzon Island, the Philippines; theEureka project covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the north-west corner of the Jujuy province, northern Argentina; and 30% interest in the Kalengwa project located in Zambia, as well as the Hope Copper-Gold project located in Nambia.

