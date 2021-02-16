Bezop Market Capitalization Tops $336,683.35 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Bezop has a total market cap of $336,683.35 and $152.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.00921245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.79 or 0.05174611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop (BEZ) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezop is bezop.com

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

