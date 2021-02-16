BG Staffing, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGSF)

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) declared a dividend on Monday, February 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.20 million, a PE ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGSF. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

