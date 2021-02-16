BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up about 2.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BHP traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 215,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.93. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

