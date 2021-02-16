BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $75.48. 4,183,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,784,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

