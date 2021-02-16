BIDR (BIDR) Price Down 0.9% This Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. BIDR has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $4.77 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00265295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00075375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185025 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 70,700,000,000 tokens. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

