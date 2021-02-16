Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.93

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.93 and last traded at C$11.84, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

