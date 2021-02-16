Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE:BIG opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Big Lots by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

