Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE:BIG opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Big Lots by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.