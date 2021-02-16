Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 14th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $9.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.00. 43,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,966. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $607,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,405 shares of company stock valued at $36,499,355. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

