Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $3.33 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.75 or 0.00891182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.51 or 0.05062949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016850 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,763,036,426 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

