Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report sales of $222.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.60 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $194.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $877.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.60 million to $892.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $982.02 million, with estimates ranging from $975.25 million to $988.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

Shares of TECH opened at $398.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $405.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

