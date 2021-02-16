Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.51

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $7.59. Biocept shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 5,054 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIOC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.