Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 825,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 633,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
BIOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.
Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
