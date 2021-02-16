Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 825,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 633,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

BIOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

