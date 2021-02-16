BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 8%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 7,292,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,508,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

