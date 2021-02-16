BioDelivery Sciences International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,374 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 421% compared to the typical daily volume of 456 call options.

BDSI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 20,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,248. The company has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock worth $266,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 787,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 115.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

