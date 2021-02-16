Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares were up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 118,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 111,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

About Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

