BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells $82,020.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $82,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,758.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Marcus Schulz sold 293 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $11,429.93.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $44.24. 498,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

