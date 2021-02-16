BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Down 7.5%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 2,809,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,255,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $128.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

