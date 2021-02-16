Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 969,200 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biomerica by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 296,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biomerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 37.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMRA shares. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

