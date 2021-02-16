Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) rose 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 54,845,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 108,524,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

BNGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

