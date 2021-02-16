BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Up 5.1%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.56. 1,772,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,704,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $645,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $335,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

