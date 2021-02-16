Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.41

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 1531233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

BIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$906.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.86.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

