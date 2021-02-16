Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BTBT opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital makes up approximately 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 1.56% of Bit Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

