Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 16.3%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.26. 6,164,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 8,929,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital makes up approximately 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.56% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

