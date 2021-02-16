Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $701,037.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $54.91 million and $701,037.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $122.02 or 0.00250283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00089665 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018806 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.