Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Tops $53.19 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $53.19 million and $715,391.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $118.20 or 0.00237011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

