Bitblocks Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $387,282.15 and approximately $441.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 54.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,266.04 or 0.99946877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00094605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 261,614,406 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

