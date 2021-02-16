Bitcloud Trading Up 25.3% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $210,193.98 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.98 or 1.00184207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.87 or 0.00532978 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.74 or 0.00924977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00240193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093552 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,786,847 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

