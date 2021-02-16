bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $1.76 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00063523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00260432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00081057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00070747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.76 or 0.00430130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00184584 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

