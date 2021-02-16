BitCoal Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $11,035.96 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00452432 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 358.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

