BitCoen 1-Day Volume Tops $130.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $106,474.70 and $130.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.88 or 0.00411385 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.80 or 1.00193082 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

