Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0474 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $873,428.83 and approximately $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 517.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.