Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) One Day Volume Tops $20.04 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $373.04 million and $20.04 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $20.08 or 0.00041556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,332.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $684.95 or 0.01417176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00473816 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004112 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005570 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.