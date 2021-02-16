Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $109,703.01 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00310764 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00122649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00055076 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

