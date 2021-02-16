Bitcoin Private Trading 71.4% Higher This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $7,203.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00329424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00122020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

