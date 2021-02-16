Bitcoinus Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,474.29 and approximately $31.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,730.54 or 0.99894603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00050810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00092368 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.