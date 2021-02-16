BitCore Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $2,582.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,332.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.76 or 0.03585103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.57 or 0.00419122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $684.95 or 0.01417176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00473816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.43 or 0.00437450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00312149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00028859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,537,545 coins and its circulating supply is 18,036,586 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

