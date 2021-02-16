Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $117,689.75 and approximately $54.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,668,980 coins and its circulating supply is 9,668,975 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

