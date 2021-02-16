BitTorrent Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $718.78 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001688 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,962,509,445 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

