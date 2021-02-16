BitWhite Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $64,275.87 and approximately $36,219.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

